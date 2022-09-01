8 wounded, 2 fatally, in shootings across Chicago Wednesday

Two men were killed and six other people were wounded by gunfire in Chicago Wednesday.



A man was shot to death at a gas station in West Pullman on the South Side around 9:20 a.m. Two gunmen opened fire on Dezmond Radcliffe, 25, in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The gunmen drove away in a silver car.

A man was fatally shot while inside a business in East Garfield Park on the West Side around 4:10 p.m. Someone approached him and fired a handgun in the 200 block of North Pulaski Road, police said. The man was shot in the chest. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. His name and age were not released.

Two men were shot and critically wounded during an argument Wednesday morning in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. They were arguing with a person they knew around 8:40 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Campbell Avenue when the person fired gunshots, police said. A 27-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body. The other man, whose age is unknown, was shot in the head. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center. A person was taken into custody.

About five minutes later, a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. The 48-year-old was standing outside about 8:45 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Lowe Avenue when someone exited a vehicle and fired gunshots, police said. He was transported to Christ Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Another man was listed in critical condition after he was shot about three miles away Wednesday morning in Chatham on the South Side. The man, 59, was outside about 11:45 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue when he was shot in the neck and shoulder. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

At least two other people were shot Wednesday in Chicago, including an 83-year-old man wounded around 10:30 p.m. while driving in Austin. He, as well as a 22-year-old woman grazed earlier in the day on the Near West Side, were hospitalized in good condition.

