Thursday, September 1, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Prisoner escapes from police car on Eisenhower Expressway by kicking out window

Devin M. Revels, 27, had been arrested in Chicago near Cicero and Erie for stealing a catalytic converter in Elmhurst earlier in the day, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
File photo

A prisoner escaped from a police car by kicking out its rear window Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway, prompting a chase into the nearby Columbus Park golf course.

While being taken back to DuPage County in a marked Elmhurst police car, Revels allegedly kicked out a squad car’s rear window and ran on the expressway near Austin Boulevard.

Officers lost sight of him in the woods on the south side of the Columbus Park golf course, police said. Revels was wearing a tan shirt and was handcuffed.

Elmhurst and Chicago police searched the area with K-9s and a helicopter.

