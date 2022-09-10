The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 10, 2022
Man found shot to death in Woodlawn park

The man, 45, was discovered on the grass with a gunshot wound to his chest about 8:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East 60th Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police_Tape_4__18_.jpg

A man was found shot to death in a park Sept. 9, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-times file

A man was found shot to death Friday night in a Woodlawn Park on the South Side.

The man, 45, was discovered on the grass with a gunshot wound to his chest about 8:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East 60th Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

