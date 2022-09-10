Man found shot to death in Woodlawn park

A man was found shot to death Friday night in a Woodlawn Park on the South Side.
The man, 45, was discovered on the grass with a gunshot wound to his chest about 8:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East 60th Street, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody.
