2 shot, 1 fatally, near Red Line station in Chinatown

Two men were shot, one fatally, near the CTA Red Line station in Chinatown early Saturday, police said.

Both victims were standing on a sidewalk in the first block of West Cermak Road, steps away from the Cermak-Chinatown stop, when someone fired shots about 2:15 a.m., according to Chicago police.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Another man, whose age was unknown, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back and face.

No one was in custody. Police didn’t release additional details.

