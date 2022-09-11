6 killed in Chicago weekend shootings, 4 teens among 24 others wounded

Six people were killed and four teenagers were among 24 others were wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.



After being struck by a car Friday evening while riding a scooter in South Shore, a man tried to run but was gunned down by an occupant of the Hyundai Sonata that collided with him, Chicago police said. The collision happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of East 71st Street, police said. The man, 22, started running after the crash as someone inside the car began firing, striking him in the head and chest. He later died at University of Chicago Medical Center.

A man was found shot to death Friday night inside Washington Park on the South Side. The man, 45, was discovered in the grass with a gunshot wound to his chest around 8:20 p.m. in the 600 block of East 60th Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Early Saturday, two men were shot fatally near the CTA Red Line station in Chinatown. Police said they were standing on a sidewalk in the first block of West Cermak Road, steps away from the Cermak-Chinatown stop, when someone fired shots around 2:15 a.m. One of the men, 30, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other, identified as 40-year-old Luis Delgado, died after being taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to his face and back, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A person was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. The male was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and hasn’t been identified.

A man was found shot to death Sunday afternoon in the backyard of a West Pullman home on the Far South Side. The man, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body about 1 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said. He was pronounced at the scene and hasn’t been identified.

In nonfatal attacks, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Chicago Lawn — the fourth minor wounded by gunfire in less than six hours on the South Side. About 7:45 p.m., the boy was in the 8400 block of South Parnell Avenue when he was shot in the abdomen and leg, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. Another boy, 14, was wounded in a drive-by shooting around 7:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 70th Street, police said. He was hit in the side and buttocks and was taken to Comer in good condition.

On Sunday afternoon, a 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting at a home in Gresham, police said. She was shot in the face and taken to Comer in critical condition. Hours earlier, a man with a concealed carry license shot a 13-year-old boy who broke into his car in Bronzeville, police said. The boy was struck in the leg and taken to Comer in an unknown condition.

At least 20 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

