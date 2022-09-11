Man dies after being shot in Parkview earlier this month

A man has died after being shot in Parkview on the Southwest Side earlier this month.
Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He died early Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office.
A second man, 38, was shot in the knee and refused medical attention, police said.
Area detectives were investigating.
