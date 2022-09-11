The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Man dies after being shot in Parkview earlier this month

Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man, 90, was shot July 2, 2022, in North Lawndale.

A man died over a week after he was shot Sept. 2, 2022 on the Southwest Side.

Sun-Times file photo

A man has died after being shot in Parkview on the Southwest Side earlier this month.

Oscar Martinez, 42, was one of two people shot Sept. 2 in the 3600 block of West 85th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He died early Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

A second man, 38, was shot in the knee and refused medical attention, police said.

Area detectives were investigating.

