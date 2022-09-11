The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man found shot to death in backyard of West Pullman home

The 28-year-old was found Sunday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 12400 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago police SUV.

A man was shot to death Sept. 11, 2022 on the Far South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Sunday afternoon in the backyard of a West Pullman home on the Far South Side.

The man, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body about 1 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Harvard Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. He hasn’t been identified.

No one was in custody.

