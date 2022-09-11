Man found shot to death in backyard of West Pullman home
The 28-year-old was found Sunday afternoon with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 12400 block of South Harvard Avenue, police said.
A man was found shot to death Sunday afternoon in the backyard of a West Pullman home on the Far South Side.
The man, 28, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body about 1 p.m. in the 12400 block of South Harvard Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. He hasn’t been identified.
No one was in custody.
