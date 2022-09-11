The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Concealed carry license holder shot 13-year-old boy who broke into his car in Bronzeville: police

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. Weapons were recovered from both the boy and the man who shot him.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   



A boy was shot by a man with a concealed carry license after he broke into a car Sept. 11, 2022 on the South Side.



A man with a concealed carry license shot a 13-year-old boy who broke into his car Sunday afternoon in Bronzeville on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

Around 2:35 p.m., the boy was confronted by the 26-year-old man after breaking into his Kia in the 3700 block of South Langley Avenue, police said. The man then shot the boy in the left leg.

The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Weapons were recovered from both the boy and man, police said. The man was taken in for questioning.

