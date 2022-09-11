Concealed carry license holder shot 13-year-old boy who broke into his car in Bronzeville: police
A man with a concealed carry license shot a 13-year-old boy who broke into his car Sunday afternoon in Bronzeville on the South Side, according to Chicago police.
Around 2:35 p.m., the boy was confronted by the 26-year-old man after breaking into his Kia in the 3700 block of South Langley Avenue, police said. The man then shot the boy in the left leg.
The boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, officials said. His condition wasn’t immediately known.
Weapons were recovered from both the boy and man, police said. The man was taken in for questioning.
