Sunday, September 11, 2022
Girl, 14, critically wounded in shooting at Gresham home

Around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, she was shot in the face inside the home in the 1200 block of West 81st Street, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 14-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded Sunday evening at a home in Gresham on the South Side.

Around 4:50 p.m., the girl was shot in the face inside the home in the 1200 block of West 81st Street, Chicago police said. Additional details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

She was rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Hours earlier, a 13-year-old boy was shot by a man with a concealed carry license during a confrontation after he broke into the man’s Kia about eight miles south.

