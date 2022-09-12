The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 12, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Boy, 14, and 18-year-old shot on sidewalk in Englewood

Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was killed in a shooting June 7, 2020, in the 12300 block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman.

Sun-Times file photo

Two teenagers were shot early Monday while walking in Englewood on the South Side.

A boy, 14, and an 18-year-old man were in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue about 1 a.m. when a black SUV drove up and someone inside opened gunfire, Chicago police said.

The 14-year-old was shot in the right leg and the 18-year-old was shot in the left foot, police said. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported.

