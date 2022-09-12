Boy, 14, and 18-year-old shot on sidewalk in Englewood

Two teenagers were shot early Monday while walking in Englewood on the South Side.
A boy, 14, and an 18-year-old man were in the 7000 block of South Normal Avenue about 1 a.m. when a black SUV drove up and someone inside opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
The 14-year-old was shot in the right leg and the 18-year-old was shot in the left foot, police said. Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition.
No arrests were reported.
Boy, 17, critically wounded in Gresham shooting — fourth minor struck by gunfire in less than 6 hours on South Side
The Latest
Four of the seven teenagers were wounded over less than six hours in shootings on the South Side, police said.
The boy was left at Loretto Hospital on the West Side with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said.
