The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 12, 2022
Crime News Chicago

15-year-old boy dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound

The boy was left at Loretto Hospital on the West Side with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A teen girl was hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by lightning Aug. 3, 2022, in Garfield Park.

File Photo

A 15-year-old boy was dropped off at Loretto Hospital on the West Side early Monday morning with a gunshot wound to the leg, Chicago police said.

The teen was brought to the hospital about 3:50 a.m. and was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Details of the attack were unknown, police said.

No one was in custody.

