15-year-old boy dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound

A 15-year-old boy was dropped off at Loretto Hospital on the West Side early Monday morning with a gunshot wound to the leg, Chicago police said.
The teen was brought to the hospital about 3:50 a.m. and was transferred to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
Details of the attack were unknown, police said.
No one was in custody.
Boy, 17, critically wounded in Gresham shooting — fourth minor struck by gunfire in less than 6 hours on South Side
The Latest
Four of the seven teenagers were wounded over less than six hours in shootings on the South Side, police said.
Both were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in good condition, police said.
He’s bothered that when friends tie the knot, one of the guests will be a man who had an affair with his girlfriend.
After four weeks of testimony, jurors will soon decide the fate of the Chicago-born R&B star and his two co-defendants.
“My goal is to help people feel better so that they have the tools to continue to live their lives and not need me,” says Lake View-based psychic and medium Pandora Pappas.