Wednesday, September 14, 2022
12-year-old boy shot in head on West Side

The boy was outside with a family member when two people approached them and started shooting Tuesday night, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Murder charges have been filed in the death of a Cicero woman.

A 12-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday night on the West Side.

He was with an adult family member in the 1800 block of West 21st Place when two people approached them and started shooting about 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the right side of the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

No one was in custody.

Chicago police work the scene where multiple people were shot near a baseball field in Washington Park on Tuesday.
Crime
3 killed, 16 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday — nearly half the victims from a mass shooting in Washington Park
Two men were killed and seven others were wounded when an argument broke out between two groups at the park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A special run of fall salmon, a bit early, and trout builds on the Illinois lakefront
The late summer and early fall run of salmon and trout on the Illinois lakefront is off to a special start.
By Dale Bowman
 
Man shot to death in North Lawndale
Anthony Oliver, 21, was shot twice in the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police and the medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Driver strikes 6 vehicles after fleeing police stop in River North
The man was arrested after a chase. Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
2 killed, 7 others wounded by gunfire in Washington Park: ‘It’s another tragic incident’
Police said a “personal altercation” between groups led to the shooting, though few details were released.
By Sun-Times Wire
 