12-year-old boy shot in head on West Side

A 12-year-old boy was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday night on the West Side.
He was with an adult family member in the 1800 block of West 21st Place when two people approached them and started shooting about 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
The boy was shot in the right side of the head and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
No one was in custody.
