Man stabbed to death in Chatham

A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police.
The 64-year-old was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police said.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.
