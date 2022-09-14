Man stabbed to death in Chatham

A man was stabbed to death Wednesday night in Chatham, according to Chicago police.

The 64-year-old was in an argument with someone in the 7900 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when he was stabbed in the neck at about 7 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody. Area Two detectives were investigating.

