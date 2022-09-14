The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Crime News Chicago

2 teens shot in Kelvyn Park

The victims, both 17, listed in good condition after incident in the 3000 block of North Knox Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two 17-year-olds were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Kelvyn Park.

Just before 8 p.m., the teens were in the 3000 block of North Knox Avenue when someone opened fire, according to Chicago police.

A boy was shot in the buttocks and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A girl was struck in the left leg and grazed on the abdomen. She was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

