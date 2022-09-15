The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 15, 2022
R. Kelly News Metro/State

Here are the counts R. Kelly was found guilty of — and the ones he wasn’t

The disgraced R&B superstar was found guilty of abusing three girls in federal court in Chicago Wednesday.

By  Jon Seidel
 Updated  
RKELLY_032319_03.JPG

R. Kelly, outside a court hearing in 2019.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A jury convicted R. Kelly of 6 of 13 federal charges he faced Wednesday involving three underage girls, who were referred to in court as “Jane,” “Pauline” and “Nia.” He was acquitted of charges involving “Tracy” and “Brittany.” Here are the details:

Count 1, production of child pornography: Guilty

• This count involved the victim known as Jane and the video from Kelly’s 2008 trial.

Count 2, production of child pornography: Guilty

• This count involved Jane and a video newly obtained by prosecutors.

Count 3, production of child pornography: Guilty

• This count involved Jane and a video newly obtained by prosecutors.

Count 4, production of child pornography: Not guilty

• This count involved Jane and former Kelly girlfriend Lisa Van Allen and a tape prosecutors had not obtained.

Count 5, conspiracy to obstruct justice: Not guilty

• This count involved efforts to thwart Kelly’s 2008 trial, though it hinged largely on the testimony of Van Allen and a man named Charles Freeman, whose testimony included various discrepancies.

Count 6, conspiracy to receive child pornography: Not guilty

• This count involved efforts to hunt down incriminating videos of Kelly amounting to child pornography. It largely hinged on the testimony of the same witnesses as Count 5.

Count 7, receipt of child pornography: Not Guilty

• This count involved the receipt by Kelly and his business manager of the videos from Counts 2 and 3.

Count 8, receipt of child pornography: Not Guilty

• This count involved the receipt by Kelly and his business manager of the video from Count 4.

Count 9, enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity: Guilty

• This count involved the sexual abuse of Jane, who said she was abused by Kelly repeatedly when she was underage.

Count 10, enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity: Guilty

• This count involved the sexual abuse of a victim known as Nia. She said she was abused by Kelly following a Minneapolis concert and at Kelly’s Chicago recording studio.

Count 11, enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity: Not guilty

• This count involved the sexual exploitation of a victim known as Tracy, who said she was abused by Kelly at his recording studio and a hotel. Jurors heard discrepancies about Tracy’s age at the time.

Count 12, enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity: Guilty

• This count involved the sexual abuse of a victim known as Pauline, who was a friend of Jane’s and said she was similarly sexually abused by Kelly.

Count 13, enticing a minor into criminal sexual activity: Not guilty

• This count involved the sexual abuse of a victim known as Brittany, who did not testify.

R. Kelly Chicago Trial

Full coverage of R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago:

