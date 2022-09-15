The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Man dies after found shot in head in North Lawndale

Officers responding to a shots fired call found the man on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died after police found him shot in the head Wednesday night in North Lawndale on the West Side.

Officers responding to a shots fired call found the man on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue about 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said. His age was not immediately known.

He was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, police said.

No one was in custody.

