Man shot in Jackson Park, then runs across street to gas station and collapses
The man, 22, was shot in the stomach and shoulder, and was listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
A man was shot in Jackson Park early Thursday, then ran to a gas station across the street and collapsed.
The man, 22, was standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 67th Street when he was shot in the stomach and shoulder around 1 a.m., police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No arrests were made.
