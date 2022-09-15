The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man shot in Jackson Park, then runs across street to gas station and collapses

The man, 22, was shot in the stomach and shoulder, and was listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot in Jackson Park early Thursday, then ran to a gas station across the street and collapsed.

The man, 22, was standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 67th Street when he was shot in the stomach and shoulder around 1 a.m., police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No arrests were made.

