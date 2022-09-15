Two young children wounded in their homes by shots fired from outside on the South Side
A 3-year-old boy was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital with a wound to the left elbow. An 8-year-old boy was grazed in the leg.
Two young children were wounded in their homes by shots fired from outside on the South Side Wednesday night.
A 3-year-old boy was sleeping when shots were fired in the 700 block of East 93rd Street just before 10 p.m., police said.
A family member found the boy with a gunshot wound in the left elbow. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.
Around the same time, an 8-year-old boy was grazed in the leg from shots fired in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, police said. He was not taken to a hospital,police said.
No arrests were reported in either shooting.
R. Kelly verdict: Singer guilty in federal trial in Chicago, bringing closure to decadeslong legal saga
The Latest
The man, 22, was shot in the stomach and shoulder, and was listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
The MPEA said it is seeking new ideas that would lead to the redevelopment of all or parts of the 51-year-old building.
Officers responding to a shots fired call found the man on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
Reluctant to be a lifelong caretaker, woman sets an ultimatum: Resolve the teen’s situation or she’ll postpone the marriage.
Fascinating history of the real-life Gibbons sisters, who communicated only with one another, is obscured by film’s flashy, sometimes off-putting techniques.