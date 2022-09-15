Two young children wounded in their homes by shots fired from outside on the South Side

Two young children were wounded in their homes by shots fired from outside on the South Side Wednesday night.

A 3-year-old boy was sleeping when shots were fired in the 700 block of East 93rd Street just before 10 p.m., police said.

A family member found the boy with a gunshot wound in the left elbow. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Around the same time, an 8-year-old boy was grazed in the leg from shots fired in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, police said. He was not taken to a hospital,police said.

No arrests were reported in either shooting.

