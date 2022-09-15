The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Two young children wounded in their homes by shots fired from outside on the South Side

A 3-year-old boy was taken in good condition to Comer Children’s Hospital with a wound to the left elbow. An 8-year-old boy was grazed in the leg.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Two young children wounded in their homes by shots fired from outside on the South Side
Three men were wounded in a shooting August 18, 2021, in Chicago Lawn.

Two young children were wounded in their homes by shots fired from outside on the South Side Wednesday night.

A 3-year-old boy was sleeping when shots were fired in the 700 block of East 93rd Street just before 10 p.m., police said.

A family member found the boy with a gunshot wound in the left elbow. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

Around the same time, an 8-year-old boy was grazed in the leg from shots fired in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, police said. He was not taken to a hospital,police said.

No arrests were reported in either shooting.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot in Jackson Park, then runs across street to gas station and collapses
Man dies after found shot in head in North Lawndale
2 teens shot in Kelvyn Park
R. Kelly verdict: Singer guilty in federal trial in Chicago, bringing closure to decadeslong legal saga
Former R. Kelly business manager Derrel McDavid acquitted on all counts
Man stabbed to death in Chatham
The Latest
An 8-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to her head when a bullet flew through the window of an Englewood home June 27, 2020.
Crime
Man shot in Jackson Park, then runs across street to gas station and collapses
The man, 22, was shot in the stomach and shoulder, and was listed in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
F0529DEF_77C3_4012_A5E8_54669871C80D.jpeg
Columnists
The ‘mistake on the lake’ gets a retake as agency seeks to re-envision Lakeside Center
The MPEA said it is seeking new ideas that would lead to the redevelopment of all or parts of the 51-year-old building.
By Lee Bey
 
A 17-year-old boy was found shot Aug. 23, 2022, in Woodlawn.
Crime
Man dies after found shot in head in North Lawndale
Officers responding to a shots fired call found the man on a sidewalk in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I won’t wed fiance till son, 16, treats his mental issues
Reluctant to be a lifelong caretaker, woman sets an ultimatum: Resolve the teen’s situation or she’ll postpone the marriage.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
033_4186_D016_00174_R1658439692.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Silent Twins’: Duo’s bio has a story that engages but a style that repels
Fascinating history of the real-life Gibbons sisters, who communicated only with one another, is obscured by film’s flashy, sometimes off-putting techniques.
By Richard Roeper
 