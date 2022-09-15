The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Man shot to death in West Englewood

The man, 26, was in a car going east near the 1300 block of West 59th Street about 4:05 p.m. when three suspects exited a dark-colored SUV and opened fire, striking him in the head and arm.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot to death Sept. 15, 2022 on the South Side.

A man was shot to death Thursday afternoon in West Englewood on the South Side.

The man, 26, was in a car going east near the 1300 block of West 59th Street about 4:05 p.m. when three suspects exited a dark-colored SUV and opened fire, striking him in the head and arm, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified yet.

No one was in custody.

