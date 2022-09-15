Man shot to death in West Englewood
The man, 26, was in a car going east near the 1300 block of West 59th Street about 4:05 p.m. when three suspects exited a dark-colored SUV and opened fire, striking him in the head and arm.
The man, 26, was in a car going east near the 1300 block of West 59th Street about 4:05 p.m. when three suspects exited a dark-colored SUV and opened fire, striking him in the head and arm, Chicago police said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He hasn’t been identified yet.
No one was in custody.
