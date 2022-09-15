2 Chicago cops to face charges in Pilsen shootout that wounded 2, Kim Foxx says

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is planning to file charges against two Chicago police officers Friday in connection with a shooting this summer in Pilsen that left two people wounded —one of them critically.

The officers, one of them a sergeant, were both assigned to the Major Accidents Unit at the time of the July 22 shooting, a source familiar with the investigation told the Sun-Times Thursday.

The officers are expected to face charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and official misconduct, the source said.

At the time of the shooting, both officers were in plainclothes and riding in an unmarked squad car when they stopped to investigate a group of people in the 1000 block of West 18th Street, the source said.

Police Supt. David Brown initially said the officers approached a group of four masked people around 7 a.m. outside a store. When the officers identified themselves, a gunman in the group “immediately” started firing at them in their squad car, Brown said.

However, surveillance video recovered from a camera near the scene allegedly show that one or both of the officers fired first from within the unmarked car, striking a 23-year-old man in the group who was holding a bottle and a cell phone, the source said.

Another person in his group then returned fire, the source said.

Police had originally arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man after the incident, but the two aren’t currently facing charges.

Both officers allegedly made statements to authorities that didn’t match the surveillance video, said the source, who said there is no police body-cam footage of the incident.

Police spokesman Rocco Alioto said Thursday the two cops “have been relieved of their official duties” but noted the investigation is being handled by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

COPA spokeswoman Jennifer Rottner declined comment. The agency, which investigates serious allegations of police misconduct, has until Sept. 22 to release materials related to the shooting, including videos.

The 23-year-old who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his back and thigh, a Chicago Fire Department spokesman said.

A 35-year-old “innocent bystander” who was in the area during the exchange of gunfire also suffered a graze wound to his leg, Brown said at the time, adding it was unclear if the man was struck by a bullet fired by police or the individual in the group the officers approached.

