The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man found fatally shot in Austin

The 36-year-old was found laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in the head about 7:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North Menard Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found fatally shot in Austin
Murder charges have been filed in the death of a Cicero woman.

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Austin on the West Side.

The 36-year-old was found laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in the head about 7:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North Menard Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Cook County sheriff’s deputy and her boyfriend indicted on federal drug charges
Man shot to death in West Englewood
Jury hears closing arguments in Sterigenics lawsuit, the first to go to trial since Willowbrook plant was closed in 2019
Suspect thwarted electronic monitoring, gunned down woman at funeral reception, prosecutors say
Here are the counts R. Kelly was found guilty of — and the ones he wasn’t
2 shot, 1 fatally, in Roseland
The Latest
Police say a 34-year-old man attacked a Chicago police officer July 13, 2022, near Grant Park.
Crime
Chicago Police Board votes to fire officer who fatally shot apparently unarmed man in 2018
The board voted unanimously in favor of firing Officer Sheldon Thrasher.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
DO_REVENGE_UNIT_013_13382r2.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Do Revenge’: Pranks too cruel, stars too old in Netflix high school movie
Virtually all of the so-called teens look like they should be getting ready for their 10-year reunion rather than senior year.
By Richard Roeper
 
Businesses would be able to boot cars in private parking lots that are meant for their customers, under a measure endorsed by a Chicago City Council committee on Thursday.
City Hall
Private booters authorized to operate citywide in Chicago
If the ordinance is approved by the full City Council, merchants across the city would be allowed to contract with private companies to patrol private lots and prevent motorists from parking in spaces reserved for their customers.
By Fran Spielman
 
The pro-Putin, pro-authoritarian voices in the GOP are not yet a majority, but they’re not a small minority either, and the wind is at their backs, writes columnist Mona Charen.
Columnists
GOP’s Putin apologists are a disgrace
These supposed conservatives are strangers to the most important themes of traditional conservatism. They dishonor the name. Conservatism was a worldview intimately bound up with opposition to tyranny.
By Mona Charen
 
033_4186_D016_00174_R1658439692.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Silent Twins’: Duo’s bio has a story that engages but a style that repels
Fascinating history of the real-life Gibbons sisters, who communicated only with one another, is obscured by film’s flashy, sometimes off-putting techniques.
By Richard Roeper
 