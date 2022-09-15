Man found fatally shot in Austin

A man was found shot to death Thursday night in Austin on the West Side.
The 36-year-old was found laying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in the head about 7:45 p.m. in the 700 block of North Menard Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
