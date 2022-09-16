Man shot while driving in Wrigleyville

A man was wounded in a shooting in Wrigleyville on the North Side Thursday night.
The man, 31, was driving in the 3900 block of North Clark Street when a black car drove by and someone inside fired shots about 8:25 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was hit in the back and was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. His condition wasn’t known.
No arrests were made.
