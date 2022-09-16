The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Two men tracked down by police helicopter charged with shooting, seriously wounding 12-year-old boy on Near West Side

Isaiah M. Renteria, 22, and Pedro Molina, 23, have both been charged with first-degree attempted murder. Renteria also has been charged with fleeing police.

By  Tom Schuba
   
Police_Tape_3.jpg

Two men tracked down by a police helicopter have been charged with shooting and seriously wounding a 12-year-old boy on the Near West Side earlier this week.

Isaiah M. Renteria, 22, and Pedro Molina, 23, have both been charged with first-degree attempted murder.Renteria also has been charged with fleeing police.

They were arrested in LaGrange, where they had fled after the boy was shot as he and his uncle were returning to a family party in the 1800 block of West 21st Place Tuesday night.

The shots were fired from a black Dodge Charger with no license plates that was seen speeding away, according to a police report.A helicopter tracked the car as it fled on the Stevenson Expressway and got off at LaGrange, where it as “immobilized by assisting ground units.”

Molina was sitting in the back seat of the car and was taken into custody.Tests found gun residue on him, the police report said. Renteria was behind the wheel.

The boy was hit in the right side of the head and was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where police said he is in “extremely” critical condition.

