10-year-old boy wounded in Burnside drive-by shooting
The boy was walking with his father and another child when someone inside a red car fired shots Friday in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street.
A 10-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Burnside on the South Side.
The boy was walking with his father and another child when someone inside a red car fired shots about 8:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street, Chicago police said.
His father drove him to the Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
No arrests were made. Area Two detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Chicago police didn’t immediately release details on the circumstances around the shooting.
The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Police initially said that the boy was inside a Kia in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue when someone broke in and drove away with him inside.
Videos posted to social media showed traffic was at least briefly brought to a standstill on DuSable Lake Shore Drive as drifters spun their wheels near Soldier Field and the Museum Campus.
Another person in the house was hospitalized in critical condition.