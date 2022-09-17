The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
10-year-old boy wounded in Burnside drive-by shooting

The boy was walking with his father and another child when someone inside a red car fired shots Friday in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A young boy was shot Friday in the Burnside neighborhood.

Sun-Times file

A 10-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Burnside on the South Side.

The boy was walking with his father and another child when someone inside a red car fired shots about 8:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street, Chicago police said.

His father drove him to the Comer Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

No arrests were made. Area Two detectives are investigating.

