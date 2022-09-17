Two men wounded, one critically, in Pilsen shooting

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting early Saturday in Pilsen.

The men, both 34, were standing outside on a sidewalk about 12:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Racine when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

One was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The other was hit in both legs and listed in good condition at the same hospital.

No one was in custody.

