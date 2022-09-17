Two men wounded, one critically, in Pilsen shooting

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting early Saturday in Pilsen.
The men, both 34, were standing outside on a sidewalk about 12:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Racine when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
One was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.
The other was hit in both legs and listed in good condition at the same hospital.
No one was in custody.
The Latest
The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Police initially said that the boy was inside a Kia in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue when someone broke in and drove away with him inside.
Videos posted to social media showed traffic was at least briefly brought to a standstill on DuSable Lake Shore Drive as drifters spun their wheels near Soldier Field and the Museum Campus.
Another person in the house was hospitalized in critical condition.
Two men, 32 and 22, were standing outside among a group of people about 1:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Justine Street when a black SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire.