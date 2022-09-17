The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Two men wounded, one critically, in Pilsen shooting

They were near 18th and Racine when they were attacked, police sad

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two men were shot early Saturday in Pilsen.

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting early Saturday in Pilsen.

The men, both 34, were standing outside on a sidewalk about 12:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of South Racine when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.

One was shot in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The other was hit in both legs and listed in good condition at the same hospital.

No one was in custody.

