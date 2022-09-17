Man killed in Avondale shooting

A man was fatally shot early Saturday near Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The man, 25, was driving a car around 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Diversey Avenue when someone in a white Jeep shot him, according to Chicago Police.

The man drove to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the back, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one was in custody.

