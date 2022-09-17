The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
2 wounded in Loop shootings, armed carjacking during Mexican Independence Day celebrations

Videos posted to social media showed traffic was at least briefly brought to a standstill on DuSable Lake Shore Drive as drifters spun their wheels near Soldier Field and the Museum Campus.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Drivers congregate in the Loop early Saturday to celebrate Mexican Independence Day.

Dave Newbart/Sun-Times

Two men were wounded in separate shootings and a carjacking was reported on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Saturday as thousands traveled downtown for Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

Videos posted to social media documented another chaotic night in the Loop, with muscle car drivers drifting at gridlocked intersections, people climbing atop vehicles and setting off fireworks — and some throwing objects at overwhelmed police officers.

The shootings happened about the same time at different corners of the Loop.

About 1 a.m., a man, 32, got into a fight with another man in the 100 block of South Wacker Drive when someone in a red sedan pulled up and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

The 32-year-old was shot in the back and taken to Northwestern MemorialHospital in good condition, police said.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk about a mile away in the 100 block of East Wacker when a group of people walked up and started to beat him, police said. Someone in the group then pulled out a gun and shot him.

He was taken to Northwestern with a gunshot wound in the head, listed in good condition, police said.

No one from either attack was in custody.

Residents celebrate Mexican Independence Day early Saturday in the Loop.

Dave Newbart/Sun-Times

That’s where a carjacking was reported amid the downtown revelry about 3:15 a.m. in the 1400 South block of the drive, police said.

Someone forced five people out of a Nissan Rogue, swiping necklaces from two of the occupants, police said.

The carjacker took off with the Nissan, going south on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, officials said. The license plate number is DD47882.

No injuries were reported.

