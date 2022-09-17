2 shot in drive-by during Back of the Yards party

Two men were shot in a drive-by attack early Saturday during a party in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The men, 32 and 22, were standing outside among a group of people about 1:10 a.m. in the 4800 block of South Justine Street when a black SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The older man was struck in the right shoulder and back. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The younger man was shot in the lower leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was also stabilized, police said.

No one was in custody.

