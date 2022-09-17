3 shot at funeral in Bronzeville: officials

Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on the South Side, according to officials.
The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave.
Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt.
Chicago police say the men, 35, 29 and 26, were near the street when they were approached by a black Cadillac and someone inside opened fire.
They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where police said they were in good condition.
No one was in custody.
