Saturday, September 17, 2022 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Crime News Chicago

3 shot at funeral in Bronzeville: officials

The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave.

By  Sun-Times Wire
 Updated  
Crime scene tape.

Three men were shot at a funeral Sept. 17, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

Three people were shot at a funeral Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville on the South Side, according to officials.

The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave.

Paramedics found three men with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Fire Department Spokesperson Larry Merritt.

Chicago police say the men, 35, 29 and 26, were near the street when they were approached by a black Cadillac and someone inside opened fire.

They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where police said they were in good condition.

No one was in custody.

The Latest
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
Crime
3-year-old girl among 23 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
A man was shot to death in Avondale on the Northwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech.
White Sox
Michael Kopech lands on injured list with right shoulder inflammation
Right-hander Davis Martin recalled from Triple-A Charlotte
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
Crime
10-year-old boy wounded in Burnside drive-by shooting
The boy was walking with his father and another child when someone inside a red car fired shots Friday in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A toddler was hit by gunfire late Friday in Lawndale, police said.
Crime
Bullet grazes head of 3-year-old girl in Lawndale
The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An 8-year-old boy was not taken during a carjacking Sept. 16, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
8-year-old boy safe after Chatham carjacking: police
Police initially said that the boy was inside a Kia in the 8000 block of South Ellis Avenue when someone broke in and drove away with him inside.
By Sun-Times Wire
 