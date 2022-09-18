Man killed in South Loop shooting: police

A man was killed after being shot in the face and chest in the South Loop early Sunday morning, according to police.
The man hasn’t been identified yet and his age is not known, Chicago police said.
He was standing on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court with a group of people when someone fired shots. He was hit in the face and chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.
No one is in custody.
Police didn’t release further details.
Sentencing, lawsuits and more trials: R. Kelly’s guilty verdict in Chicago won’t end singer’s troubles
Lightfoot urges ‘respectful’ celebrations following chaotic night of Mexican Independence Day revelry
The Latest
A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and head early Sunday morning. He didn’t survive.
A 19-year-old was also shot and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
An “armed offender” was shot and injured by Chicago police early Sunday morning: authorities.
Sentencing, lawsuits and more trials: R. Kelly’s guilty verdict in Chicago won’t end singer’s troubles
The R&B star is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 23.
His old pal feels hurt by the reversal of their original plan.