Man killed in South Loop shooting: police

A man was killed after being shot in the face and chest in the South Loop early Sunday morning, according to police.

The man hasn’t been identified yet and his age is not known, Chicago police said.

He was standing on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court with a group of people when someone fired shots. He was hit in the face and chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

No one is in custody.

Police didn’t release further details.

