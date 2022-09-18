The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Man killed in South Loop shooting: police

An unidentified man was killed after being shot in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in South Loop shooting: police
A man was stabbed to death Aug. 23, 2022, in River North.

Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times file photo

A man was killed after being shot in the face and chest in the South Loop early Sunday morning, according to police.

The man hasn’t been identified yet and his age is not known, Chicago police said.

He was standing on the sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court with a group of people when someone fired shots. He was hit in the face and chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

No one is in custody.

Police didn’t release further details.

Next Up In Crime
Two men shot, one fatally, in Roseland shooting: police
18-year-old dies after being shot in neck in Brighton Park: police
COPA investigating after Chicago police shoot armed suspect in Chicago Lawn
Sentencing, lawsuits and more trials: R. Kelly’s guilty verdict in Chicago won’t end singer’s troubles
Lightfoot urges ‘respectful’ celebrations following chaotic night of Mexican Independence Day revelry
Man killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting
The Latest
Sun-Times file photo
Crime
Two men shot, one fatally, in Roseland shooting: police
A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and head early Sunday morning. He didn’t survive.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
Crime
18-year-old dies after being shot in neck in Brighton Park: police
A 19-year-old was also shot and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.
By Mary Norkol
 
police tape
Crime
COPA investigating after Chicago police shoot armed suspect in Chicago Lawn
An “armed offender” was shot and injured by Chicago police early Sunday morning: authorities.
By Mary Norkol
 
R. Kelly
R. Kelly
Sentencing, lawsuits and more trials: R. Kelly’s guilty verdict in Chicago won’t end singer’s troubles
The R&B star is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 23.
By Andy Grimm
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: After long pandemic isolation, friend sets a schedule to meet up again, then stalls
His old pal feels hurt by the reversal of their original plan.
By Abigail Van Buren
 