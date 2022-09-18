18-year-old dies after being shot in neck in Brighton Park: police

One man died and another was injured in a Brighton Park shooting early Sunday, police said.
The two victims, 18 and 19, were sitting in a car around 2:45 a.m. on the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone in a gray Jeep fired shots, according to Chicago police.
Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead after being shot in the neck.
The 19-year-old was shot in the right food and listed in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody.
Police didn’t release additional details.
The Latest
A 32-year-old man was shot in the back and head early Sunday morning. He didn’t survive.
An unidentified man was killed after being shot in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court.
An “armed offender” was shot and injured by Chicago police early Sunday morning: authorities.
