18-year-old dies after being shot in neck in Brighton Park: police

One man died and another was injured in a Brighton Park shooting early Sunday, police said.

The two victims, 18 and 19, were sitting in a car around 2:45 a.m. on the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone in a gray Jeep fired shots, according to Chicago police.

Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead after being shot in the neck.

The 19-year-old was shot in the right food and listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Police didn’t release additional details.

