Sunday, September 18, 2022
18-year-old dies after being shot in neck in Brighton Park: police

A 19-year-old was also shot and taken to Mount Sinai in good condition.

By  Mary Norkol
   
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.

One man died and another was injured in a Brighton Park shooting early Sunday, police said.

The two victims, 18 and 19, were sitting in a car around 2:45 a.m. on the 3600 block of South Kedzie Avenue when someone in a gray Jeep fired shots, according to Chicago police.

Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead after being shot in the neck.

The 19-year-old was shot in the right food and listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody.

Police didn’t release additional details.

