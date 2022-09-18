Armed teen shot by Chicago police officer in Chicago Lawn, officials say

A Chicago police officer shot an armed teenager in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning, officials said.

Officers were “conducting an investigation” in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue when they encountered an “armed offender” around 1:50 a.m., Chicago police said in a statement.

An officer fired shots and hit the person, police said. Police did not say the suspect fired his weapon.

A male teenage shooting victim was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. His condition was stabilized, Merritt said.

Police did not release the person’s age. Merritt did not have the child’s exact age but said he was 15 years old or younger because he was taken to a pediatric trauma center.

Police said two guns were recovered: a pistol with an extended magazine and a rifle, according to photos posted to social media by police spokesman Tom Ahern.

An officer was taken to a hospital for observation and was in good condition, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which was investigating the shooting, did not reply to requests seeking additional information.

The officer who fired shots will do be put on administrative duties for 30 days, per department policy, police said.