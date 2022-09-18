The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 18, 2022
COPA investigating after Chicago police shoot armed suspect in Chicago Lawn

An “armed offender” was shot and injured by Chicago police early Sunday morning: authorities.

By  Mary Norkol
   
A Chicago police officer shot an “armed offender” in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue surveyed a location as part of an investigation when they encountered an “armed offender” around 1:47 a.m., according to a statement from Chicago police.

An officer fired shots and hit the suspect, police said. It’s unclear what the suspect was armed with and if they fired shots toward officers.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in fair condition after officers gave first aid, police said. The suspect’s age and gender were not released.

Police say one weapon was recovered on the scene and another weapon found nearby during the investigation. It’s unclear what type of weapons were found, and police wouldn’t answer questions beyond the statement the department issued.

An officer was taken to a hospital for observation and is in good condition, police said.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.

COPA couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Police said the officers involved will do be put on administrative duties for 30 days, per department policy.

