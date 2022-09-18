Man fatally shot in Austin

A man was fatally shot in Austin early Sunday morning.
The man, 20, was standing on the street with a group of people about 3:20 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Race Avenue when someone inside a gray SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.
He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was pronounced dead shortly after.
No arrests were made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
