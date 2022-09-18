1 killed, 2 wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The group was on the front porch of a home in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue when a suspect got out of a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

A man, 31, was shot multiple times in the body and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 35-year-old man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A third man, between 20 and 30 years old, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His condition was not immediately known.

No arrests were made. Area One detectives are investigating.

