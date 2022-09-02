Man charged with fatal shooting outside Red Line CTA stop on South Side
Christian Thompson, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 14 shooting of Anthony Binion.
A man has been charged with a fatal shooting outside a Red Line CTA station on the South Side last month.
Christian Thompson, 31, is charged with first-degree murder in the Aug. 14 shooting of Anthony Binion, 40, according to Chicago police.
He and Binion were arguing outside the 69th Street stop when Thompson pulled out a gun and opened fire about 8:30 p.m., police said.
Binion was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died two days later, according to police.
Thompson was arrested Wednesday in the 8000 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
He was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.
