Friday, September 2, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Political operative tied to ex-Ald. Danny Solis pleads guilty to wire fraud

Roberto Caldero is set to be sentenced Dec. 15.

By  Stefano Esposito
   
Dirksen Federal Courthouse window

Roberto Caldero faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud. His sentencing is set for Dec. 15.

Sun-Times file

Political operative Roberto Caldero on Friday pleaded guilty in a corruption case involving ex-Ald. Danny Solis (25th) — the same operative who vowed at an earlier hearing never to wear a wire in the case.

There was no mention of any undercover cooperation with federal officials as prosecutors read the plea agreement in U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger’s courtroom in the Dirksen Building. Caldero pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors hit Caldero more than a year ago with an eight-count indictment. It said he leaned on Solis in 2016 to help an Ohio company win a $1 billion custodial services contract at the Chicago Public Schools and to get a street and park named in honor of members of the Cacciatore family.

Court records tie Caldero’s case to the separate indictments filed against former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) and others.

The indictment against Caldero alleged that he offered Solis as much as $20,000 in campaign contributions to help land the custodial contract, as well as $50,000 in campaign contributions for the street and park re-naming. It said that Caldero bribed a high-ranking CPS official, Pedro Soto, with job offers, champagne and admission to an annual museum benefit.

As part of the scheme, Soto allegedly joined an evaluation committee considering bids for the contract and then gave “non-public” and confidential information to Caldero in 2016 and 2017.

Soto also allegedly gave higher scores to GCA Educational Services Central States Inc., and lower scores to its competitors, to help Caldero. Meanwhile, the feds say Caldero recruited Solis and asked Solis to put pressure on then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

At a March hearing in his case, Caldero insisted on publicly telling Seeger “at no time in the past or in the future would I be wearing a wire” after his lawyer confirmed Caldero intended to plead guilty in the corruption case.

Caldero made the statement even after lawyer Anthony Masciopinto and Seeger advised against it. Before Caldero spoke, Masciopinto told the judge that Caldero is “very concerned about living his life and trying to make a livelihood.”

Despite the warnings, Caldero told the judge “I think we’re headed in the direction to resolve” the criminal case. And he said, “I just want a clear statement that any negotiations with the government does not include me discussing any other individual other than myself, and that at no time in the past or in the future would I be wearing a wire.”

There were no such outbursts Friday, although Seeger took great pains to explain the mechanics of a guilty plea before accepting Caldero’s.

Caldero faces a range of about four to five years in prison. His sentencing is set for Dec. 15.

