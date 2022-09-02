Police release photos of suspects in shooting of woman on Red Line train downtown

Chicago police have released photos of suspects in the shooting of a woman on a CTA Red Line train downtown last week.

The woman, 30, was riding the train just after midnight near the first block of North State Street on Aug. 27 when she got into an argument with the suspects, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects fired a shot and struck her in the knee, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detective Scott Liebhaber at 312-744-8261.