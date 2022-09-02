Man found fatally shot in South Chicago

A man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in South Chicago.
The man, 27, was discovered about 12:50 p.m. in a gangway in the 8300 block of South Colfax Avenue, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Details on the shooting were not immediately known.
‘A scheduling challenge.’ With new limits on canceling days off, Chicago’s top cop outlines plan for a usually violent Labor Day weekend
Supt. David Brown said he is moving some officers from desks to the streets to make as many cops as possible visible in the neighborhoods, on the CTA and even on the water.
