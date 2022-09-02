The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 2, 2022
Crime News Chicago

Man found fatally shot in South Chicago

The man, 27, was found in a gangway in the 8300 block of South Colfax Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was shot dead July 14, 2022, in Brainerd.

Getty File Photo

A man was found shot to death Friday afternoon in South Chicago.

The man, 27, was discovered about 12:50 p.m. in a gangway in the 8300 block of South Colfax Avenue, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Details on the shooting were not immediately known.

