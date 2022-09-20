Man dies after shot while walking in Calumet Heights

A man has died after he was shot Monday in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.
The man, 30, was walking in the 1600 block of East 93rd Street when somebody shot him in the neck and lower body, Chicago police said.
He was transported in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His name has not been released.
No arrests were reported.

