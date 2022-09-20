The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Surveillance video shows relative pushing 3-year-old boy into the water off Navy Pier, law enforcement source says

The boy was pulled from the lake around 1 p.m. near the 700 block of East Grand Avenue, according to police. He went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in “very critical condition,” officials said.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Surveillance video shows relative pushing 3-year-old boy into the water off Navy Pier, law enforcement source says
Pier.jpeg

A 3-year-old boy was pulled from Lake Michigan off Navy Pier on Monday afternoon.

Ashlee Rezin | Sun-Times

A 3-year-old boy left in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier on Monday was pushed into the water by a relative, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times.

The boy was pulled from the lake around 1 p.m. near the 700 block of East Grand Avenue, according to Chicago police. He went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in “very critical condition,” fire officials said.

The relative initially told responding officers she was only a witness to the drowning, then claimed she was holding the boy’s shirt and let him fall into the water, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Surveillance video shows the woman pushed him toward the edge of the pier and tossed him into the water, the source said. The boy wasn’t expected to survive, the source said.

The woman was taken into custody but no charges have been announced.

Area One Deputy Chief Gabriella Shemash provided few details about the incident during a news conference late Monday afternoon. “As with any incident involving children, these are difficult circumstances,” she said. “We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts.”

In a statement Monday night, Navy Pier officials said “we are working very closely with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate the incident. Our hearts are with the child and his loved ones.”

