The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Surveillance video shows relative pushing 3-year-old boy into the water off Navy Pier, law enforcement source says

The boy was pulled from the lake around 1 p.m. Monday, according to police. He went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in “very critical condition,” officials said.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Surveillance video shows relative pushing 3-year-old boy into the water off Navy Pier, law enforcement source says
Pier.jpeg

A 3-year-old boy was pulled from Lake Michigan off Navy Pier on Monday afternoon.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A 3-year-old boy left in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Michigan near Navy Pier on Monday was pushed into the water by a relative, a law enforcement source told the Sun-Times.

The boy was pulled from the lake around 1 p.m. near the 700 block of East Grand Avenue, according to Chicago police. He went into cardiac arrest and was rushed to Lurie Children’s Hospital in “very critical condition,” fire officials said.

The relative initially told responding officers she was only a witness to the drowning, then claimed she was holding the boy’s shirt and let him fall into the water, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

La Voz AARP

Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.

La_Voz_Cover_Photo_2.png

Surveillance video shows the woman pushing him toward the edge of the pier and tossing him into the water, the source said. The boy wasn’t expected to survive, the source said.

The woman was taken into custody but no charges have been announced.

Area Three Deputy Chief Gabriella Shemash provided few details about the incident during a news conference late Monday afternoon. “As with any incident involving children, these are difficult circumstances,” she said. “We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts.”

In a statement Monday night, Navy Pier officials said, “We are working very closely with the Chicago Police Department as they investigate the incident. Our hearts are with the child and his loved ones.”

The family of the child is now being investigated by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, according to department spokesman Bill McCaffrey. DCFS had no prior contact with the family before Monday’s incident, McCaffrey said.

Contributing: David Struett

Next Up In Crime
Boy, 15, shot by Chicago police faces aggravated battery, weapons charges
Video shows two Chicago police officers open fire from their unmarked car — a shooting that resulted in criminal charges against them both
2 teens charged in Humboldt Park carjacking
Man shot in Calumet Heights dies
Man killed, 9 other people wounded by gunfire across Chicago Monday
Person found dead in garbage can in Roseland
The Latest
Lots of pieces need to fall into place when the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams.
College Sports
College football is dealing with a complicated playoff expansion puzzle
Expanding for the 2024 and ‘25 seasons — and accessing an additional $450 million in revenue over those two years —- largely hinges upon whether the semifinals and championship games can be pushed back from their existing dates, with venue availability, big-event accommodations and television windows all lined up.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Parents And Caregivers Rally For Passage Of Biden’s Build Back Better Plan
Letters to the Editor
Expanded child tax credit reduced child poverty, so Congress must renew it
After the election, some politicians in Congress will try to pass tax credits for large corporations. It would be outrageous for Congress to pass tax cuts for the wealthy without expanding the CTC
By Letters to the Editor
 
Murder charges have been filed in a 2015 stabbing case in the Austin neighborhood.
News
Boy, 15, shot by Chicago police faces aggravated battery, weapons charges
Officers noticed the teen was armed and began shooting at him, according to Chicago police and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Storm clouds over Lake Superior in the Upper Peninsula on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Columnists
Waiting out the storm in the UP
Everybody deserves a break from the constant shriek of politics. I took mine in Michigan.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) breaks a tackle by Browns cornerback Greg Newsome for a big gain Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Sports
1st-and-10: New receivers fueling giant offensive leaps
Ryan Poles is taking a steady approach to building the Bears’ offense, but it can’t be ignored that teams that made big moves for wide receivers — the Dolphins (Tyreek Hill), Commanders (Johan Dotson) and Jets (Garrett Wilson) are 1-2-3 in passing yards after two weeks.
By Mark Potash
 