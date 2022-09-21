1 killed, 4 others wounded in shootings Tuesday across Chicago

An 18-year-old man was killed and four other people were injured in shootings Tuesday across Chicago.



The 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and back about 2:45 p.m. in the 4200 block of West 31st Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died.

About a half-hour later, an off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the face during an apparent road rage incident in Irving Park on the Northwest Side. The probationary officer, 27, was in a car at the intersection of Addison Street and Elston Avenue about 3:10 p.m. when someone in a black SUV hit her car and fired a single round, striking her in the face, Police Supt. David Brown said. The shooting occurred in the vicinity of a Jiffy Lube service station, which was cordoned off with police tape. The officer was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

A 40-year-old woman was shot in Ellis Park on the South Side about two and a half hours later. She was sitting in the park about 5:50 p.m in the 600 block of East 37th Street when three people approached and began shooting, police said. She was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Tuesday night, a man was wounded in a shooting at a gas station in Austin on the West Side. Two men walked up to the 39-year-old man about 10:15 p.m. in the 5300 block of West Chicago Avenue and shot him, police said. The man was struck multiple times in the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The two men fled the area in a white sedan south on Lorel Avenue.

Another 18-year-old man was shot earlier Tuesday in South Lawndale on the Southwest Side. He was found with multiple gunshot wounds about 2:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Tripp Avenue, police said. He was listed in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

No arrests were reported in Tuesday’s shootings.

