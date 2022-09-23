The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 23, 2022
Man dies after being shot in Woodlawn

The man, 28, was found outside about 11:50 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the chest, buttocks and leg, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 28-year-old was found outside in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue about 11:50 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the chest, buttocks and leg, according to Chicago police.

He was transported in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Circumstances of the incident are unknown, police said. No one was in custody as of Friday night.

