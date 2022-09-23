Man dies after being shot in Woodlawn

A man died Friday after he was found shot multiple times in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The 28-year-old was found outside in the 6700 block of South Eberhart Avenue about 11:50 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the chest, buttocks and leg, according to Chicago police.

He was transported in serious condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Circumstances of the incident are unknown, police said. No one was in custody as of Friday night.

