13-year-old boy shot while walking in Austin

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Austin on the West Side.
He was walking on a sidewalk with a friend about 8:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawler Avenue when an occupant of a black SUV opened gunfire, Chicago police said.
The boy was shot in the ankle and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.
No arrests were reported.
He was the second teenager shot in the Austin neighborhood Friday night. About three hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy wounded in a shooting about a mile and a half away.
