The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 23, 2022
Crime News Chicago

13-year-old boy shot while walking in Austin

The boy was walking with a friend about 8:30 p.m. when someone inside a vehicle opened gunfire, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 13-year-old boy shot while walking in Austin
A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale.

Sun-Times file

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Austin on the West Side.

He was walking on a sidewalk with a friend about 8:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawler Avenue when an occupant of a black SUV opened gunfire, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the ankle and transported to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No arrests were reported.

He was the second teenager shot in the Austin neighborhood Friday night. About three hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy wounded in a shooting about a mile and a half away.

Next Up In Crime
Teenager grazed in drive-by shooting on South Side
Man dies after being shot in Woodlawn
4 members of family dead following shooting, house fire in Oak Forest
Man charged with beating, carjacking of chef in Chinatown
State Sen. Emil Jones III pleads not guilty to federal bribery charges
10 shot in Chicago Thursday, including a 16-year-old boy
The Latest
Cubs_Pirates_Baseball__4_.JPG
Cubs
Cubs shorthanded and inexperienced but ‘competing’ as season comes to a close
With a 6-5 win against the Pirates on Friday, the Cubs went up 2-0 in the four-game series.
By Maddie Lee
 
casing.jpg
Crime
Teenager grazed in drive-by shooting on South Side
A boy, 17, was outside about 10:35 in Washington Heights when someone inside a dark SUV began shooting, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
ambulance2.jpeg
Crime
Man dies after being shot in Woodlawn
The man, 28, was found outside about 11:50 a.m. with gunshot wounds to the chest, buttocks and leg, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Authorities investigate inside a badly burned home Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 were four people were found dead after a shooting and house fire in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane in Oak Forest.
Suburban Chicago
4 members of family dead following shooting, house fire in Oak Forest
Brad Weert, who lives in the block, said he heard “three pops” before heading outside to see “flames going as many as 10 feet above the roofline” of his neighbor’s home.
By Mohammad Samra and Sophie Sherry
 
Jin Yut Lew.
Crime
Man charged with beating, carjacking of chef in Chinatown
Jin Yut Lew, 61, “is still not doing well” after he was attacked April 7, police said.
By Kade Heather
 