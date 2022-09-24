4 killed in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening; 2 teens among 8 others wounded

Four people were killed in under three hours early Saturday, and two teens were among at least eight others wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

In fatal shootings:



About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, two men were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when a group of people fired shots at the pair, Chicago police said. One man, 37, was shot in the chest and taken to Saint FrancisHospitalin Evanston, where he died, police said. The other man, 36, was shot in the abdomen and back and taken to the same hospital in critical condition, police said.

About 30 minutes later, a 30-year-old man was at a gathering in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue when he was shot multiple times in the body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Around the same time, another man was standing with a “large group of people” in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street when someone opened fire, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound in the body and was taken to StrogerHospital, where he later died, police said.

About 4 a.m., a fourth man, also 30, was found on the street with a gunshot wound in the chest in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two teens were shot about three hours apart in Austin on the West Side.

A 13-year-old boy was walking on a sidewalk with a friend about 8:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawler Avenue when an occupant of a black SUV opened gunfire, police said. The boy was shot in the ankle and transported to Stroger, where he was listed in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

About three hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting about a mile and a half away. He was in the 300 block of North Laramie Avenue when he was shot in the body, police said. He was also taken to Stroger in good condition.

Hours later, two people were critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Just after midnight, they were in a car going west in the 1700 block of West 43rd Street when someone in a Ford sedan opened fire, police said.

A man, 21, drove himself and a woman, 19, to Holy Cross Hospital. They were then transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the body and the woman was struck in the face and neck, police said.

At least three others have been wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening.

Chicago saw one of its most violent weekends of the year last weekend with more than 60 people shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.