Man fatally stabbed in Humboldt Park

A man was stabbed to death Friday night during an argument in Humboldt Park on the West Side.
The 26-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen by a man he was arguing with around 9:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of West North Avenue and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to Chicago police.
The other man fled in a white Toyota sedan, police said. No arrests have been reported.
The Latest
John Park, 18, was shot in the chest Saturday in the 5600 block of North St. Louis Avenue, police and the medical examiner’s office said.
A Guardians edge that has been unmistakable throughout the season is how hard they play for their manager.
Miley exited the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday in the 300 block of Center Avenue.
Melion ran 24 times for 117 yards and three touchdowns in a 27-14 win over the Lions in Western Springs.