Man fatally stabbed in Humboldt Park

A man was stabbed to death Friday night during an argument in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The 26-year-old was stabbed in the abdomen by a man he was arguing with around 9:15 p.m. in the 3300 block of West North Avenue and was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital, according to Chicago police.

The other man fled in a white Toyota sedan, police said. No arrests have been reported.

