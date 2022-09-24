The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 24, 2022
2 critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

They were driving in the 1700 block of West 43rd Street when they were shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man and woman were critically wounded in a shooting Sept. 24, 2022 on the South Side.

Two people were critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

Just after midnight, they were in a car going west in the 1700 block of West 43rd Street when someone in a Ford sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.

A man, 21, drove himself and a woman, 19, to Holy Cross Hospital. They were then transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the body and the woman was struck in the face and neck, police said.

No one was in custody.

Two men were shot, one fatally, Sept. 24, 2022 on the North Side.
Crime
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Rogers Park
They were in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street when they were attacked, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A woman died in a crash Sept. 24, 2022 in East Hyde Park.
Chicago
Woman dies in crash in East Hyde Park
The woman was driving in the 5300 block of South Lake Shore Drive when she was killed in a car crash, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was fatally shot Sept. 24, 2022 on the Far South Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot at gathering in Morgan Park
The man was in a backyard at a gathering in the 11800 block of South Hale Avenue when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was shot to death Sept. 24, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
Man killed in South Austin shooting
The attack happened in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A fatal shooting was reported early Saturday in the 2400 block of West Ogden.
Crime
Man found shot to death on West Side
He was found with a gunshot wound in the chest in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 