2 critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

Two people were critically wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.
Just after midnight, they were in a car going west in the 1700 block of West 43rd Street when someone in a Ford sedan opened fire, Chicago police said.
A man, 21, drove himself and a woman, 19, to Holy Cross Hospital. They were then transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The man suffered a gunshot wound to the body and the woman was struck in the face and neck, police said.
No one was in custody.
