Man killed in South Austin shooting

A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday in South Austin on the West Side.
The man, whose age was unknown, was standing with a large group of people about 2 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Ferdinand Street when someone opened fire, Chicago police said.
The man was hit and taken to StrogerHospital, where he later died, police said. It wasn’t clear where on the body he was shot.
No one was in custody.
