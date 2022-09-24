Man found shot to death on West Side

A man was found shot to death early Saturday in the West Side Douglas Park neighborhood.
The 30-year-old was discovered on the street with a gunshot wound in the chest about 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to Chicago police.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
No further details were available.
