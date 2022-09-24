The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Man found shot to death on West Side

He was found with a gunshot wound in the chest in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man was found shot to death early Saturday in the West Side Douglas Park neighborhood.

The 30-year-old was discovered on the street with a gunshot wound in the chest about 4 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No further details were available.

